A CHEEKY Christmas elf has been causing quite a stir in Blaenau Gwent.

On December 1, Bryn the elf arrived on train to Waunlwyd and Victoria in Blaenau Gwent, with the little chap adventuring across the village in the lead-up to the big day: Christmas!

It was a long journey for Bryn who has come all the way from Lapland to make sure Santa Claus visits the right houses on the big day and enjoy what the village and the community has to offer.

He has praised the village Christmas tree, visited many local businesses, met Magan the Dragon, and much more. During Storm Barra a kind-hearted person even took him in for the night, for hot chocolate and some festive films.

To see some of Bryn’s adventures so far scroll through the gallery at the top of this page.

Bryn’s shenanigans have been shared on Facebook - if out and about, people can keep an eye out for the busy elf, or they can see more about what he’s been up to online at https://bit.ly/3yF6iev