NEW coronavirus restrictions will be brought in across Wales from December 27, the Welsh Government confirmed last week.

Nightclubs will have to close, while we will see the return of social distancing and one-way systems in shops.

Ministers will meet on Monday to review restrictions for the final time before Christmas, although Mark Drakeford told a press conference on Friday that any changes would not impact on people’s Christmas plans.

READ MORE:

The Argus went into Newport city centre to sample views on the upcoming changes.

Peter Fox, from The Port in Friars Walk, said: “We’ve kept our one-way system in all year just to be safe. The rules are there for a reason, but are [shops] going to enforce them properly?

“Since the restrictions we have seen a lot more people wearing masks. But we don’t confront people as we don’t know what they are going to do.”

Anthony Evans, 41, said: “I’m quite open-minded about it. We’ve got to trust the experts. If they say we need to do something to stop the spread of the new variant, I trust them.

“For me, I don’t think [the new rules] will make much difference – I don’t know how many nightclubs there even are here in Newport.

“But there’s not much [the Welsh Government] can do without the help of the Treasury.

“I’d be more upset if they turned round tomorrow and said I couldn’t go to [Newport] County anymore.”

Newport resident Mrs Howells said: “If people use their common sense, you don’t really need rules.

“When the children get ill, you keep them away from others and isolate yourself. There’s a few people that need to be educated.

“Get vaccinated and look after yourself. It’s a virus at the end of the day. But it's been overestimated in my view.”

Keith Hinwood and Diane Charles said they would support further restrictions due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

“I think they should lock it down, with how fast its spreading,” said Mr Hinwood.

“I think half of it is, people don’t see it. They don’t see the reality of it in hospitals.”

Ms Charles, who worked in the Royal Gwent Hospital during the first wave, said: “It’s not a nice thing to see.

“I think you should do it [get a booster]. I think he’s [Mark Drakeford] doing a good job.”