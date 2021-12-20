THE HEALTH and social care system in Torfaen “cannot absorb any more” following pressure caused by staff absences and isolation due to coronavirus.

Torfaen council has appealed to residents, asking for those who can offer support to come forward to help provide care for residents in their own homes.

The council commissions around 8,500 hours of domiciliary care for residents every week, but during this busy period there is a need for an additional 1,000 hours per week.

READ MORE:

And, as a result of higher than average vacancy rates, sickness absence, and isolation due to Covid, this cannot be met, meaning that some residents’ care plans will have to be changed and others will have to wait to get the support they need.

Leader of Torfaen council, Cllr Anthony Hunt said: “We cannot absorb anymore. There is a systemic national crisis in care which has been simmering for years.

“A bad situation is being made worse by the pandemic, which is presenting unprecedented challenges and continues to test everyone in the health and social care sector to the limits.

“I must commend our own care staff, local care providers and our commissioning team, who have spent months pulling rabbits out of hats to fulfil care packages.

"But, for the first time this month, the numbers simply don’t crunch.

“We are being advised there are not enough carers to deliver an additional 1,000 hours of care required by residents and they are likely to go unfulfilled.”

Torfaen’s head of adult services, Gill Pratlett, said: “Local and national care providers are losing large numbers of staff due sickness and people leaving the care profession for jobs in other sectors such as retail and hospitality which are paying inflated wages in the run up to Christmas.

“Across the system, care packages are being reassessed for what’s essential, rotas redrawn and clients with the greatest needs prioritised.

“We are also actively recruiting carers, and are looking at some short term incentives for redeploying staff from other council teams to quickly retrain to fulfil basic care duties.

“We desperately need a frank discussion with the government and residents about how we care for people in the community - and we must ensure care packages are the right size to meet people’s needs.”

The council has asked that if family members or the support network of people needing care can provide this, to get in touch with the council, or if anyone is interested in becoming a carer or support worker, they should call 01495 766371.