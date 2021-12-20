Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Alayah-Rose Morgan was born four weeks early on November 2, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 140z. She is the the first child of Naomie Smith and Owen Morgan, of Pontypool.

Reggie Beddis was born on October 14, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb10oz. His parents are Alex Bainton and Ryan Beddis, of Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, and his big brother is Harrison (two).

CeeJay Andre Lee Reames-Dixon was born on October 20, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 10oz. His parents are Courtney Dixon and Jordan Clements-Reames, of Newport, and his siblings are Logan (seven), Lucas (six), and Grace (one).

Esmae Seren Cavill was born on November 9, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 6oz. Her parents are Emily Jo Warren and Christopher Cavill, of Six Bells, and her bog brother is Sebby (six).

Ruby Rose Williams was born on November 26, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 3oz. She is very special to her parents Natalie and James Williams, of Garndiffaith, as Natalie suffered two miscarriages in 2019. Her siblings are Lexi, Summer and Cory.

Twins Charlotte Hollie and Emily Margaret Cole arrived on November 1, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 8ozs (Charlotte) and 6lbs 12ozs (Emily). Their parents are Allison and Adam Cole, of Newport, and their big brother is William (five). Allison said: "Born at 8.59am and 9.46am, Charlotte was born first followed by Emily. Emily gave a big scare as she was not breathing when born and the crash team came to assist. Emily was taken to special baby care from the delivery room. While there, she had a feed tube, stomach wash, change of milk and another stomach wash as she was being sick after her milk. She then started to improve and we were able to come home on day six to meet their big brother."