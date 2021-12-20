THE Welsh Government will unveil its budget today with investment to cut emissions and become a ‘greener’ nation a priority - though the cost of Covid is likely to be the immediate concern.

Though an additional £270m for Wales, following complaints by devolved leaders at a lack of support for tackling the emerging Omnicron threat, was announced yesterday the budget is to set out Welsh Government spending for three years from April 2022.

Finance minister Rebecca Evans will announce more than £160 million in day to day, or revenue, spending and £1.8bn capital will be committed over the period towards “green investment”.

That will see the government seek to bring to fruition policies it promised at May’s election such as a national forest and spending on schemes such as walking and cycling routes and renewable or clean energy.

Other priority spending areas include health and social care in line with the programme for government announced in the summer and the current, and the lasting impact, of Covid will mean the services are likely to require ongoing significant spending.

Ministers are aware that the UK government intends slowing down spending by 2025 despite a financial uplift, compared to initial indications, for the coming 2022/23 financial year worth around £2 billion.

READ MORE: Budget 2021 announcement: What will impact you

However while the Welsh Government is still largely dependent on the block grant from the Westminster government, worth £18 billion, it does have the power to raise additional funds by setting a Welsh rate of income tax.

Though Cardiff Bay has held the power to vary income tax rates since 2018 the Welsh Government has appeared reluctant to do so, ruling out any tax rise during the last Senedd term and promising at the election “not to take more in Welsh rates of income tax from Welsh families for at least as long as the economic impact of coronavirus lasts”.

As the UK contribution is reduced the Welsh Government could be persuaded the need for additional cash means it should seek to do so directly from Welsh residents. Complaints at a lack of central government funding could also by met with questions of why ministers aren’t using powers at their disposal.

READ MORE: Devolved tax-raising options outlined by new report

The UK government’s spending plans mean the Welsh Government’s three-year budget is “front loaded” - with more money available in the coming financial year than in subsequent ones.

Decisions taken this year to twice increase spending on public services in England have also had a knock on boost for the Welsh Government’s budget, leading to around £1.6 billion extra for day to day spending compared to what had been expected based on the spending plans announced in March.

Disputes between the Welsh Government and Westminster are unlikely to go away however as Cardiff still considers there to be significant structural funding shortfalls.

There has been criticism from the Senedd of Westminster’s refusal to help pay to remediate coal tips, which has an estimated price tag of between £500 million and £600 million, and a shortfall on funding for rail infrastructure is an ongoing concern.

READ MORE: Row over calls for Westminster to fund Welsh coal tip safety

Added to those are a lack of additional funding from the HS2 rail project, in England, and a loss of European Union structural funds which Cardiff puts at £375 million a year.

Areas of interest in the budget will include those introduced as a result of the government’s agreement with Plaid Cymru which includes free school meals for all primary children, starting with the youngest children from September and including all primary pupils from September 2023.

Finance minister Ms Evans has stressed the importance of the climate emergency, which also includes addressing the issue of coal tips that its feared are becoming less stable due to increased rainfall, in the budget by spending on the circular economy, renewable energy, flooding, and decarbonising housing.

She said the budget would “shape the Wales we want to hand over to future generations” by funding ways to “cut emissions and be a greener nation”.

“This budget will leave Wales in a better place to manage the effects of the climate and nature emergency that are already affecting so many communities in Wales, and will only affect more in the future.

“We can never lose sight of the importance of protecting our planet,” she said.

Councils across Wales will also be keen to hear their allocations, especially with local government elections next year.

Plaid Cymru has said the budget will “change people’s lives for the better” by paying for schemes such as free school meals for all primary pupils and free childcare for all two-year-olds.

READ MORE: Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru agree to co-operate

However, Llyr Gruffydd MS said: “In reality of course, far more could be done if the size and scale of the Welsh budget wasn’t dictated by a Tory UK Government in Westminster that is out of sight and so out of touch with our nation’s needs.

“Had the Budget increased in line with the size of the UK economy since 2010, Wales would be better off to the tune of £3 billion.

“Instead, we are expected to foot the bill for eye-watering expenditure such as the HS2 rail project, set to be built entirely outside Wales and to the detriment of our economy.”

Unusually the budget is being published while the Senedd is in recess.

However, Ms Evans will face a scrutiny committee on Wednesday and will deliver an oral statement, which usually is heard on the same day the budget is published, on January 11.

If you value The National's journalism, help grow our team of reporters by becoming a subscriber.