THE WELSH NHS Confederation is calling on the people of Wales to behave "sensibly" over Christmas to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

The Welsh NHS Confederation, supported by 28 leading health and care organisations, charities, unions and medical professionals, have joined forces to encourage the public to continue to make sensible choices during the festive period.

The #NotTooMuchToMask campaign, calls on the public to commit to keep themselves and others safe by pledging to:

Wear a face mask, if not exempt

Keep indoor spaces well ventilated and meet outdoors if you can

Make sure you get the coronavirus vaccine, including boosters and third doses when advised

Clean your hands regularly including before and after social contact with those outside your household

Test regularly, support contact tracing measures and self-isolate when required

The campaign comes at a time when the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the UK, with the potential to add further pressure to already stretched health and care services.

With winter already expected to be the most difficult on record for NHS services and staff, the little things that the public can do to support the campaign and protect themselves will help.

Alongside the Welsh NHS Confederation, campaign supporters in Wales include Royal Colleges, British Red Cross and Cancer Research Wales.

Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, said: “The public has a vital role to play in curbing the spread of the virus in our communities.

"No one wants the situation to escalate to a point where the NHS becomes overwhelmed this winter, meaning another lockdown is unavoidable.

"That’s why we must all take action to protect ourselves and those around us – we can all help.

“With an undeniably difficult few months ahead, we’re asking people to continue making sensible and cautious choices about how they go about their lives, in line with Welsh Government advice, to help protect themselves and keep their loved ones safe.

"Above all, we urge everyone to take up the offer of the Covid booster jab if eligible and when contacted.”