As I write this column Welsh Government Ministers are considering what measures to take to keep Wales safe over the festive period.

As reported Omicron infections in Wales rise we know that this Covid-19 mutation makes the need for booster shots in arms imperative.

There is much we have still yet to discover about Omicron but what we do know is that the Omicron variant effectively reduces immunity achieved by two doses of vaccine to virtually nothing in the case of Oxford-AstraZeneca and to minimal protection from infection in the case of Pfizer.

That is not to say the double doses will not dramatically help people fight off severe illness as a consequence of being infected with Covid19.

To the people of Islwyn, I urge you to get boosted this Christmas, when you are called, to keep yourself safe, to keep your family safe and to keep Wales safe.

The booster shot will increase immunity levels to more than 70 per cent.

As one correspondent put it the first dose is the primary school education for your body, the second dose is comparable to sending your body to secondary school and the booster is akin to attending university.

Deepening and broadening our bodies’ ability to fight this vicious virus.

Monday December 13, 2021, was an historic day as the 6.49am service from Crosskeys was the first scheduled passenger train to arrive into Newport from the Ebbw Vale Branch line for almost 60 years.

It marks the commitment given by the Welsh Government back in 2018 to re-introduce the passenger service to Newport, and allows passengers travelling from Pye Corner, Rogerstone, Risca and Pontymister and Crosskeys direct access into Newport in addition to the service that already runs on the line to Cardiff.

However, this is not the end of the journey.

The Welsh Labour Government have provided a £70m loan to Blaenau Gwent Council which will ensure that the rail infrastructure is upgraded by Network Rail so that by December 2023 this new service will extend beyond Crosskeys to Ebbw Vale Town.

This will improve access to Newport, and connections to other destinations, for thousands of people.

As 2021 draws to a close the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging. I want to wish all readers a safe and happy Christmas at this special time. Let’s hope that with a determined will to get a booster, 2022 will be a kinder year to us all.