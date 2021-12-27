CHRISTMAS trees are a part of festivities that bring joy to millions of people - but how do you responsibly dispose of your tree once the holiday season is over?
In Gwent, the task to recycle your real tree is thankfully quite simple this year.
Newport City Council says you can cut up your tree and store it in the garden waste bin until collections resume in spring.
However, if waiting until spring is a less-than attractive prospect then you can take your tree to the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Maesglas.
To do this, you need to book a time slot.
Caerphilly County Borough Council advise residents to cut their tree up into manageable pieces and placed out on the kerbside for collection.
Alternatively, residents can take their tree to their local Household Waste Recycling Centre.
Household Waste and Recycling Centres for Caerphilly can be found here.
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council are asking for people to register from January 4 for their tree to be collected.
Call 01495 311556 or vist the council’s My Services section online to register for collection.
READ MORE:
- UK drivers face £5k fine for singing Christmas songs in their car
- Aldi, Tesco, Asda - supermarket opening times over Christmas and New Year
- Lights, camera, action! Former Gwent cinema set for new life after selling at auction
Torfaen County Borough Council is advising residents to take their tree to the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Panteg Way, New Inn, Pontypool.
Monmouthshire Council is also advising residents to take their tree to their nearest Household Waste Recycling Centre.
The Household Waste Recycling Centres in Monmouthshire can be found here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.