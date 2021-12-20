THE latest Covid figures from Public Health Wales show there have been four more deaths in Gwent.
This means that there have been 1,127 deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began according to Public Health Wales.
There have been eight deaths in Wales, bringing the toll up to 6,516.
Caerphilly have the most new cases in Gwent with 342, followed closely by Newport with 327.
However, both pale in comparison to Cardiff which is the largest centre of new cases in Wales with 1,088 new positive cases.
Wales as a whole has recorded 6,796 new cases including residents outside of Wales.
Monmouthshire has the highest amount of cases per 100,000 people in Gwent with 224.1.
Only Monmouthshire and Newport (211.4) have more cases per 100,000 people than the average for Wales, which is 203.8.
Blaenau Gwent has the third lowest amount of cases per 100,000 people in Wales with 147.4 and has the lowest amount of new cases in total with 103.
All data is correct as of 9am on December 19.
Amount of new cases by area
- Anglesey - 156
- Blaenau Gwent - 103
- Bridgend - 282
- Caerphilly - 342
- Cardiff - 1,088
- Carmarthenshire - 285
- Ceredigion - 106
- Conwy -215
- Denbighshire - 210
- Flintshire - 317
- Gwynedd - 203
- Merthyr Tydfil - 108
- Monmouthshire - 212
- Neath Port Talbot - 274
- Newport - 327
- Pembrokeshire - 268
- Powys - 185
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 471
- Swansea - 467
- Torfaen - 185
- Vale of Glamorgan - 334
- Wrexham - 251
- Unknown location - 38
- Resident outside Wales – 369
