A MAN who was kicked out of a pub after challenging customers to arm wrestle him returned with a meat cleaver to confront them.

Armed police arrested Ashley Allen following the bizarre incident outside the Cross Keys Inn, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, last month.

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant had drank one pint of Stella Artois lager before trouble flared.

He said: “He was arm wrestling a number of customers. He won three and lost one contest before he said, ‘Why don’t we take it outside?’

“The defendant was asked to leave and not return.

“He was described as not being intoxicated and not posing a threat to anyone.

“The defendant left but returned an hour later with a meat cleaver.”

CCTV footage of what happened next was played and the court heard how Allen did not brandish the weapon or threaten anyone during a standoff with other drinkers.

Mr Strobl said: “The defendant was picked up by his mother.

“The police had been called but by the time they had arrived, he had gone.

“Armed officers attended his home address and he surrendered. A meat cleaver was found in a kitchen drawer.”

Allen, 31, of Hawthorne Avenue, Hengoed, admitted possession of a bladed article in public.

The offence took place on the night of Saturday, November 20.

Andrew Shanahan, mitigating, asked the court to take into account his guilty plea and said his client had already served a month in prison.

He added how the defendant was a father of three children who was expecting his fourth child with his new partner.

Mr Shannan said: “He co-operated with the police and didn’t put up any ridiculous defence.

“The people were known to him and he did not brandish the meat cleaver – it was held down by his side.

“There were no violent threats.”

The judge, Recorder Paul Hartley-Davies, told Allen: “This was a very serious offence.

“You behaved in a peculiar way on that night and challenged people to arm wrestle you.

“You went to your mother’s home and returned with a fearsome meat cleaver.

“In fairness to you, you can be seen holding it by your side or behind your back.

“You didn’t threaten people.”

Allen was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am for the next two months.

Allen will also have to pay a £128 victim surcharge.