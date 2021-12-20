NEWPORT County AFC's Boxing Day match against Forest Green Rovers has been postponed.

A County spokesperson made the announcement this afternoon.

The game, due to take place at Rodney Paradea has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the opposition squad.

Forest Green Rovers has informed the league that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.

A County spokesperson has said that a rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed "in due course".

Coronavirus outbreaks continue to cause chaos in the English Football League.

A host of EFL games have been postponed during the past week following an increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant.

Table-topping Forest Green, who sit four points clear of second-placed Northampton, have now seen their last three fixtures called off.

A Northampton statement read: "The club informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Sixfields due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad."

The Cobblers and Walsall were also without games last weekend due to Covid-19.

A Forest Green statement read: "We informed the EFL that we would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Rodney Parade due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the squad."

Of the four clubs affected by the latest postponements, Newport were the only team in action on Saturday, losing 3-0 at Rochdale.