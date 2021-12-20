NEWPORT County AFC's Boxing Day match against Forest Green Rovers has been postponed.
A County spokesperson made the announcement this afternoon.
The game, due to take place at Rodney Paradea has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the opposition squad.
Forest Green Rovers has informed the league that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.
A County spokesperson has said that a rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed "in due course".
Coronavirus outbreaks continue to cause chaos in the English Football League.
A host of EFL games have been postponed during the past week following an increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant.
Table-topping Forest Green, who sit four points clear of second-placed Northampton, have now seen their last three fixtures called off.
A Northampton statement read: "The club informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Sixfields due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad."
The Cobblers and Walsall were also without games last weekend due to Covid-19.
A Forest Green statement read: "We informed the EFL that we would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Rodney Parade due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the squad."
Of the four clubs affected by the latest postponements, Newport were the only team in action on Saturday, losing 3-0 at Rochdale.
