THE family of a 20-year-old man who was killed in a motorbike accident are devastated floral tributes have been vandalised for 13 years in a row.

Liam Gasson was killed in an accident on the A48 near Langstone in Newport on December 18, 2008.

Every year since then, his family have placed flowers near the site of the crash to honour his memory.

Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.

However, every year the flowers remain in place for less than 24 hours before being torn down and either thrown aside on the ground or into a nearby river.

Beth Gasson, Liam's sister, said: "It's very hurtful for us because we don't have a headstone for him.

"The fact that they won't let us keep the flowers up for a 24 hour period is really hurtful, for my mum especially.

"She doesn't have his ashes because they're with his dad, so this is the only way she can mourn for him and it feels like this opportunity is being taken away from her every year."

The family have no idea who might be vandalising the tributes.

The tributes are always bound securely with zip ties, meaning that the vandalism is a deliberate act.

Ms Gasson took to social media to share pictures of the vandalised flowers, appealing for the vandal to come forward and explain why they have repeatedly removed the tribute.

In the past, the tributes have been elaborate affairs, including a floral wreath with a dragon and the Welsh flag, but are now a bouqet of flowers.

Perry Gasson, Liam's father, said that despite the accident occuring 13 years ago it has been harder to deal with this year.

When asked why anybody would want to vandalise the tributes, Mr Gasson said he did not know for sure.

Mr Gasson said: "Liam was liked by everybody, he was a gentle giant.

"Why would anybody want to do it?

"The only thing I can really say it just annoys me.

"It can't be kids because the kids would have grown up by now, whoever is doing it needs to grow up."

READ MORE:

In the past, the family have reported the incidents to the police but little can be done about the situation.

Former Caldicot Comprehensive School pupil, Liam Gasson, of Hill Barn View, was killed when his Huoniao Shadow 125 motorbike veered off the road and into a barrier. He had only owned the bike a few weeks before the accident. Mr Gasson died from multiple injuries.