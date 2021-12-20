PUBLIC Health Wales have said that there have been over 50 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Gwent.
58 people in Gwent have had the Omicron Variant of Covid as of December 20, an increase of 17 from the previous day.
In Wales there are 163 new cases of the Omicron Variant.
This means in total there have been 435 cases of Omicron in Wales.
Dr Meng Khaw, National Director for Health Protection and Screening Services for Public Health Wales, said: "Public Health Wales is today (Monday 20 December) confirming 163 new cases of Omicron variant in Wales, bringing us to a total of 435 cases.
"As we have indicated previously, a rapid increase over the coming days and weeks is expected."
The Delta variant is still the dominant variant of Covid in Wales, with Public Health Wales saying that there have been 649 new cases of the variant in Gwent.
However, the Omicron variant is believed to be more transmissible and its emergence has triggered restrictions to be enforced.
