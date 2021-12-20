Pontypool-based Pro Steel Engineering has promoted Ryan Harris to operations manager of its factory.

Ryan who lives in Torfaen joined the company in 2016 as a general operative, and his new role will now see him lead the day to day running of the factory.

Pro Steel Engineering is a steel specialist company, and the factory sees up to 12,000 tonnes of fabricated steel leaving for clients across the world each year.

Mr Harris will also be managing the roll-out of the new in-house welding and fabrication NVQ programme.

With key client work under his belt including the Devon Place footbridge at Newport Railway Station, Mr Harris has worked all aspects to put him in the perfect position to now lead the factory.

He said: “I’m thrilled with the promotion. We’ve really worked hard as a team over the last few years to look at new opportunities and ways of growing the business. One key aspect will be upskilling our current staff and taking on more trainees which I am excited to oversee and see the positive impact it will have.”

Richard Selby, director and co-founder, Pro Steel Engineering, said: “Since Ryan joined us, he has been proactive and enthusiastic about anything he does. His promotion is well-deserved, and I know he will take the new company wide NVQ programme and run with it. This will undoubtedly help us look at any new markets and business growth opportunities if we know we have the right skills in place for the future.”

Pro Steel Engineering is an award-winning steel specialist company operating throughout the UK and internationally.