CHRISTMAS Day is fast approaching and with all the hustle and bustle the festive season brings, we’re sure the last thing on your minds is what day the bins are going out.

Not to worry, we’ve put together information on any changes to bin collections from Gwent’s five local authority areas this Christmas.

Blaenau Gwent

Recycling and refuse collections will be unaffected during the Christmas and New Year period in Blaenau Gwent.

The council can only recycle plain greetings cards – they cannot recycle Christmas cards with glitter or attachments to them.

Wrapping paper is not recyclable and should be placed in a black bag/bin.

All residents are being remined that all black bag waste allowances, either four black bags or one wheeled bin, remain in place over the festive period. The council will not collect any excess waste to the side or on top of your bin or which exceed the four black bag allowance. Enforcement of this policy will continue over the Christmas period.

Residents can take any excess black bag waste to Recycling Centres (limited to four black bags) but are being asked to make sure that all the recycling has been removed prior to visiting the site. A booking must be made prior to visiting the site.

Caerphilly

Bin collections will run as normal over the Christmas period.

The council is encouraging residents to recycle as much as they can over the festive period.

This includes choosing wrapping paper that does not have glitter or foil on it, and to look out for the recyclable logo.

Most cards can be recycled, but ribbons or embellishments must be removed before.

The council said recycling that does not fit in the recycling bins can be left in clear plastic bags for collection.

If you are expecting more food waste than usual over Christmas you can order an extra caddy for free at https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/Services/Household-waste-and-recycling/Request-a-new-bin

Real Christmas trees can be disposed of at Household Waste Recycling Centres. The centres will close from 2.30pm on Christmas Even, and will reopen on Tuesday, December 28, but they will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Monmouthshire

There will be no changes to normal kerbside collections for recycling and waste in Monmouthshire this Christmas and New Year. All collections will take place from Monday to Friday as normal, this Christmas.

The council says it will be allowing residents to put out one extra bag of black bag waste from their first collection after Christmas Day from Monday, December 27, to Friday, January 7, 2022.

There’s no limit to the amount of recycling people can put out for collection.

Wrapping paper can also be recycled in red bags, provided it’s not made from foil, plastic, or glitter wrap. Christmas cards can be recycled in the red bags too.

All food waste cab be recycled using the kerbside collection.

Newport

Bin collections will be unaffected by the Christmas period, due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve falling on a weekend.

However, Newport City Council has urged residents to recycle as much as possible this Christmas.

The council has recommended the “scrunch test” when it comes to wrapping paper – crumple paper with your hand and if it bounces back it cannot be recycled.

Glitter and ribbons must be removed from cards before they are recycled.

Cut up your cardboard so that it fits in the green box and/or bag. A small amount to the side of the box will be accepted.

Real trees can be disposed of at the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Maesglas.

Torfaen

There will be no changes to waste and recycling collections over the festive period in Torfaen as crews now work on bank holidays.

The council has urged households to squash its recycling to free up space in bins and boxes.

They’ve also acknowledged that there will be extra waste produced over the festive period and will be collecting up to two extra black bags of rubbish per household on the first purple lidded bin waste collection only after Christmas. Bags need to be placed next to the purple lidded bin.

Wrapping paper must also go in the purple lidded bin and Christmas cards need to go in the blue cardboard bag for recycling.

If you have a real Christmas tree, once it’s come to the end of its life it can be taken to the Household Waste Recycling Centre to be shredded and used as compost.