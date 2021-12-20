Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a return to Step 2 Covid restrictions from December 27.

Details of a possible post-Christmas lockdown emerged over the weekend which included restrictions on indoor mixing.

This has left people across the country anxiously awaiting the next update from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Reports suggest that Ministers are currently debating how to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant and are apparently considering a two-week circuit breaker lockdown.

Boris Johnson was presented with several options that fall under "Plan C" on Friday, December 17, the Financial Times reported.

These measures range from “mild guidance to nudge people, right through to lockdown”.

Minutes from Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), seen by the BBC, have also been leaked which say that scientists have informed ministers that further restrictions will need to be brought in “very soon”.

Full list of Step 2 Covid restrictions

According to The Mirror, The Prime Minister is considering throwing England back into Step 2 Covid restrictions to tackle the wave of increasing coronavirus infection rates.

The restrictions were first implemented last year when the country was told: "You must not socialise indoors except with your household or support bubble. You can meet outdoors, including in gardens, in groups of six people or two households."

It would mean pubs and restaurants would once again only be able to serve customers outdoors.

The full list of restrictions:

Work from home if you can

No socialising indoors

Hairdressers and beauty salons to remain open

Higher education to learn remotely

Indoor entertainment closed

No holidays

Downing Street has refused to rule out the possibility of further restrictions over the Christmas and New Year period.