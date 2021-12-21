MOUNTAIN rescue crews were called to assist a mountain biker who had sustained serious injuries while out riding over the weekend.

The incident had occured at BikePark Wales, near Merthyr Tydfil, on Saturday.

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team (CBMRT) were contacted by BikePark Wales requesting assistance with a rider who had sustained a significant and potentially serious back injury after crashing on one of trails.

"The BPW first responders were quickly on scene and administered the initial treatment," said a CBMRT spokesperson.

"Recognising the seriousness of the situation, they asked for our attendance alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service (WAS).

"Our team paramedic and casualty carers continued with treatment administering further pain relief and immobilising the casualty.

"The WAS paramedic arrived and was able take it that one step further with IV access."

Having been immobilised in a vacuum mattress the man was carefully loaded onto a stretcher and slowly evacuated back to the main track to be handed over to the ambulance crew.

He was then transferred to hospital for a full trauma assessment.

A CBMRT spokesperson said: "We hope that the injuries don’t turn out to be serious in the long term and that he makes full recovery."

The man has since undergone surgery and, commenting on social media, said he was now looking ahead to recovery and spending Christmas with family.

He thanked the mountain rescue team for their help.