A FORMER Gwent Police officer has been jailed for 18 months for misconduct.

Paul Chadwick, an ex-police constable for the Gwent force, pleaded guilty at an earlier court appearance to two charges of misconduct in public office, following an investigation by the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct).

The 51-year-old, of Churchwood, Griffithstown, Pontypool, admitted entering into two inappropriate relationships with women while he was a serving officer. He met the women during the course of his duties last year.

One of the relationships was between January and April 2020, and another between dates in May last year.

The IOPC investigated the matter after it was referred to them by Gwent Police in May 2020. Chadwick retired from Gwent Police in June this year, but faced court proceedings after the Crown Prosecution Service decided to pursue charges against him.

Gwent Police may also potentially decide to take disciplinary proceedings against their former officer.

At Cardiff Crown Court today a judge sentenced Chadwick to 18 months’ imprisonment.

MORE COURT & CRIME:

Away from the court, Catrin Evans, the IOPC director for Wales, said Chadwick had "abused the position of trust placed in him".

His actions "impacted heavily" on the two women, one of whom was "in a highly vulnerable situation".

Ms Evans said: “Cases where officers abuse their position for sexual purposes are among the most serious examples of corruption that we investigate and have real potential to impact on public confidence in the police."

She added: “I hope this outcome sends a clear message to any officer who misconduct themselves in such a way, that they face serious consequences and will be held to account.”

Members of the public who want to find out more about how to make a complaint about a police force can visit the IOPC website: www.policeconduct.gov.uk