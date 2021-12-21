Welsh entrepreneur Andrea Callanan has become number one best seller with her inspirational charity book - beating New York Times bestseller Brené Brown, John Cleese and former SAS: Who Dares Wins Ollie Ollerton.

Mum of two Andrea, who is a voice, mindset and business coach, is one of 22 female entrepreneurs united in a bid to inspire others to find their voice.

From Barry, Andrea is a former professional singer and music industry voice coach.

She physically lost her voice at the height of her singing success due to stress and being frozen by fear of success.

She is now celebrating the launch of her second inspirational best-selling book “Step Aside and Rise”.

Step Aside and Rise went straight in at number one in seven categories including business biographies, inspirational spirituality and small business and entrepreneurship alongside books by John Cleese and Ollie Ollerton.

She was also delighted to share a category, Top 100 self help and counselling category, with New York Times bestseller Brené Brown, whose work Andrea hugely admires.

Having hit rock bottom as a suicidal mother with a young son and a mountain of debt, Andrea is passionate about health, happiness, and entrepreneurship, as the result of her own challenges.

She is now also a certified positive psychology coach who knows what it’s like to be in fight or flight mode.

In her own words she believed “the only way was up” ... and since then has been paying it forward.

Proceeds of all book sales from Amazon will be donated to the Wonder Foundation (The Women’s Network for Development and Educational Resources). It is a charity focused on empowering women, girls and their communities through access to quality education so that they can transform their lives and exit poverty for good.

Andrea Callanan has grown a coaching business which sees her travel the world and has been named as a top 25 inspirational Welsh woman.

She has gone on to coach clients globally, to help them achieve their versions of success. With this book her focus is on showcasing what’s possible through sharing the incredible stories of her co-authors with a view to enabling as many other women as possible to step into their brilliance.

Andrea said: “I’m driven by helping other women access their own power, rediscover their identity, and their voice. Within the pages of this book, you’ll hear 21 extraordinary stories of everyday women who were lost in their lives and stuck in their businesses. By making different choices and taking aligned action they have stepped out of their own way and risen as absolute triumphs. I’m so proud of every single one of them!”

“These women courageously put pen to paper to share their experiences so they could inspire and motivate other women. They bravely write about their lives, their transformations, their business growth, their challenges, failures and learnings. They write about accepting themselves and how they’ve embraced their next levels. I decided to write this book along with my clients, to show other female business owners that it’s genuinely possible to make lasting positive change with aligned support, transformed beliefs and strategic action-taking.”

“I am fiercely proud of where I come from but it took me a while to realise this. For a long time, I never felt good enough when out there ‘in the big wide world’ and this is something that would plague me for years. I now know that my mindset and self-worth work has opened me up for continued success, but in the early days I was cutting myself off from opportunities due to insecurities and doubt - which then manifested in cutting off my main communication channel altogether - my voice.”

Andrea said: “Seeing Step Aside and Rise becoming a best seller has really reinforced the power of the message that you can find your own silver lining within your challenges. I know this book has the power to shift perspectives and show other women that there is an opportunity to lean into their greatness and create their version of success whatever stage of their journey they are at right now."