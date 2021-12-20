A NEWPORT primary school has become one of the latest locations in the city to install a potentially life-saving defibrillator.

Glasllwch primary school had a defibrillator installed last Friday, December 17, on the outside of the school gates. Due it its location it can be used by both the school and those living nearby.

It was fitted by parent Gareth Rees, whose employer Newport City Homes has provided support to help get the defibrillator set up. Headteacher Christine Jackson also attended the unveiling.

Members of Glasllwch PTA Stacey Hale and Leanne Andrews have been campaigning for more accessible defibrillators in the Allt-Yr-Yn area for since June, after spotting there wasn’t any within reasonable distance for the community to use.

Their efforts meant the area got its first defibrillator just a few weeks ago, at the popular Café at Ridgeway.

“We started raising money for them back in June,” Ms Hale told the Argus.

“Originally we were just thinking that we needed one for the school but thought with the café up at Ridgeway being such a popular place it would be good to have one up there.”

To help with their campaign, Ms Hale and Ms Andrews got in touch with June Thomas – whose son Jack, 15, died from cardiac arrest in Oakdale ten years ago.

“We had a good chat with June. She agreed that if we could raise enough money that she would help us out and provide the defibrillators.”

Since then, Mrs Thomas’s charity Jack’s Appeal ABUHB, has provided more than 100 community defibrillators across Gwent and works with schools in the area to make sure they have access to one.

Mrs Thomas was at the unveiling of the school’s defibrillator on Friday and said she was “thrilled” at its location.

“It’s great to see a defibrillator being set up here – it’s the first of its kind to be set up at a school and also can be accessed by members of the community 24/7,” Mrs Thomas said.

Ms Andrews said they’re pleased the community got behind the campaign.

“We've had a lot of support from people in the area to get these defibrillators installed.

“Being able to access a defibrillator quickly could be crucial in saving someone's life. I'm glad we've finally been able to provide them for both our youngsters and others.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to achieve.”