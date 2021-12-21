A NEW pet crematorium will be built at Springfield Boarding Kennels on Cwmalsie Lane.
On Monday, December 20, planning permission was granted by Caerphilly County Borough Council for the crematorium to be located at the kennels on Penpedairheol Farm, near Pontllanfraith.
According to the application, the crematorium will be suitable for dogs, cats and other domestic animals.
Two neighbours objected to the application citing traffic, noise, and change to the area as their main concerns.
Earlier this year, the kennels had planning permission approved for four blocks of dog kennels and a cattery.
