The Dragons will no longer be playing on Boxing Day, it has been confirmed.

This evening (Monday, December 20), it was announced that their fixture against the Ospreys has been postponed, due to a number of positive covid cases within the Swansea outfit’s playing squad.

The game was set to take place on Boxing Day at the Swansea.com stadium.

However, it will now take place at a later date, which is to be confirmed.

It ends a period of speculation, as the Ospreys most recent scheduled game, against French side Racing 92 was called off ahead of time on Saturday, again, due to positive covid cases recorded in the Swansea side’s camp.

News of the cancellation was confirmed by the United Rugby Championship (URC), who took to social media to announce the postponement.

In a statement, they said: “The Round 8 United Rugby Championship fixture between Ospreys and Dragons has been postponed.

“The game was due to take place on Sunday, December 26 in Swansea, however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Ospreys squad have been reported by the region. The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with Ospreys who are working with Public Health Wales and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.

“At this point there is no impact on Ospreys R9 fixture with Scarlets, scheduled for Saturday, January 1, 2022.”

Meanwhile, Newport County's Boxing Day clash against Forest Green Rovers has also been called off due to the virus.

Read more local news here

What next for the Dragons?





With their Boxing Day fixture cancelled, it brings to an end a disappointing year for the Dragons.

The behind closed doors Rainbow Cup promised some improvement for the Gwent side, but the URC campaign has seen the Dragons struggling to fire.

Just one win – an admittedly historic one away at Connaught has followed, but the first half of the season will mainly be remembered for a string of disappointing losses at Rodney Parade.

Up next is a New Years Day fixture in Newport against Cardiff Rugby.

However, with the ever changing covid situation in Wales at this time, it is not yet a certainly that this fixture will go ahead, and if so, whether fans will be allowed to attend.