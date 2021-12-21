US OPEN champion Emma Raducanu has been named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.
The 19-year-old tennis player became the first qualifier to ever win a grand slam tennis tournament in New York this year.
She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam and claimed the title without dropping a set.
Her achievements have made her one of British sport's biggest stars and have awarded her with Sports Personality of the Year.
Raducanu told the BBC: “It’s such an honour just to be among these nominees – to win it is pretty amazing.
The winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 is…— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 19, 2021
🌟 EMMA RADUCANU 🌟#SPOTY
“I watched Sports Personality of the Year growing up, so I’m really humbled to join the amazing past winners – I’m also really happy for British tennis that we managed to get this award again.
“All the support I’ve received this past year has been absolutely insane, and the energy I felt at Wimbledon this year playing in front of my home crowd is something I’ve never felt before.”
Tyson Fury, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Storey were the other three individuals shortlisted for the award, with Sir Lewis Hamilton, who came so close to winning a record eighth Formula One title earlier this month, omitted.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.