ONE of Marks & Spencer's most popular bread products is being recalled over allergy fears.

M&S is recalling the Made Without Wheat Gluten Free White Sourdough Cob as it contains wheat flour.

The Made Without Wheat packaging does not mention the gluten ingredient, posing a potential health risk to those with Coeliac disease.

The Food Standards Agency said: "This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten."

The Food Standards Agency said affected batches of the Made Without Wheat White Sourdough Cob have the following best before dates: December 19, 2021, December 20, 2021, December 21, 2021 and December 22, 2021.

No other Marks & Spencer products are known to be affected, the product recall notice says.

If you have bought the affected Made Without Wheat bread batch and have an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, M&S has asked people to avoid eating it.

Photo shows the Food Standards Agency report of the affected M&S Made Without Wheat White Sourdough Cob.

Affected customers can get a full refund by returning the bread product to the M&S store where it was bought. Alternatively you can call Marks & Spencer's customer care line on 03330 148 555 for more information.

The organisation added: "Marks & Spencer is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

"The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the products."