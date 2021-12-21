ASPIRING witches and wizards will be excited to know a new trailer for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts has been released.

Sky and NOW have released a trailer for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, which is airing on New Years' Day.

The TV special will take fans on a magical journey back in time with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, where they will meet once again in the Wizarding World.

The trailer shows the three friends reminiscing about their time filming and a ball taking place in the Great Hall with other cast members.

At the end, Rupert Grint can be heard saying: "We're family and we will always be part of each other's life."

Watch the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts trailer

The TV services will also exclusively air Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses in UK & Ireland.

The special show will celebrate two decades of Potter fandom, and bring together cast members such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton and Tom Felton.

When is the Harry Potter 20th reunion special on?





Set to air on New Years Day, filmmaker Chris Columbus will join the actors and actresses who helped to create the iconic Potter films.

The cast will give in-depth interviews and first-hand accounts of what it was really like to film the Potter franchise.

When will Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses air in the UK?





A special four-part event hosted by Helen Mirren that will showcase ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale will air from December 29.

Wizarding World fans will put their Harry Potter knowledge to the test, for the ultimate honour of being named House Cup champion.

How to watch all Harry Potter films in the UK

To complete this Potter fest, Sky & NOW will also be the exclusive home of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which will join the full collection of The Harry Potter film series on a Wizarding World 20th Anniversary pop-up channel set to go live on December 19.

