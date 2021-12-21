A MAN from Blackwood has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after committing a shoplifting offence.

Allen Bowden, 48, received the order from Newport Magistrates' Court on December 16 - which came into immediate effect.

Bowden is not to touch or enter any unattended vehicle without the express permission of the owner and is not to attend any address and offer items for sale.

He is banned from entering several places, including Blackwood Retail park and car park, Tredegar Street in Risca, Greenfield in Newbridge and St. Andrews Drive in Blackwood.

If he is found to have breached the conditions of the CBO, he could be arrested.

Caerphilly crime and disorder reduction officer Adam Lang said:"We’re committed to making Caerphilly, and the whole of Gwent, a safe and pleasant place for all and enforcing this order is part of that.

"I’m pleased this CBO has been granted. We know it will be welcomed by those working and living in the area and hope it will encourage Bowden to reflect on how his past behaviour has negatively impacted the community – and help him change his ways.

"These orders are used as a last resort and we will always work with partners to engage and support individuals prior to an order being issued.

"Anyone who sees Bowden breach these conditions should call 101, quoting reference 2100292267, or you can also direct message us on Facebook or Twitter."

