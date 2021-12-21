A FATHER suffered horrific neck injuries after getting caught in barbed wire trap rigged across a popular bike trail on a Welsh mountainside.

Tony Roberts, 39, was out riding his mountain bike when he was suddenly caught around the throat by the hidden wire in the countryside.

The dad-of-one managed to unwrap the metal wire from around his neck to reveal gruesome slashes across his throat.

See Mr Roberts' injuries in the gallery above. Warning: The images are graphic.

Horrified onlookers rushed to help Mr Roberts on the trail near Gelli, Rhondda Cynon Taf, before he was taken to hospital.

Partner Koral Clarke, of Barry, said he was left needing 17 stitches following the terrifying incident.

She said: "The wire was hidden in a tree line so couldn’t have been seen. His injuries are quite severe resulting in 17 stitches.

"Specialist doctors were wondering if he needed surgery but luckily the surgeon managed to stitch him and he was allowed to come home to us."

Ms Clarke has now thanked everyone who helped council official Mr Roberts - and says the family want to warn others who are using the popular mountain trail.

She said: "I’m so glad I’m not planning a funeral right now. He had to unwrap the wire from around his neck.

"As a wife sat at home with our child not being able to do anything was a horrible feeling.

"I want to spread awareness on how dangerous these acts can be."

Fellow rider Anthony Owens also warned other bikers to be careful while out riding.

He said: "This man could have lost his life though someone’s stupidity.

"Watch where you're riding people. This could have been a lot worse.

"All you motocross riders and mountain bikers be careful as there’s some sad people out there."

Police are investigating and appealed for witnesses.

Sergeant Karl Emerson, of South Wales Police, said: “He was understandably traumatised by his experience and was very lucky not to have sustained and even worse injury.

“An investigation into the incident is underway. We can confirm it occurred on Sunday at around midday, on a Bwlch Mountain trail.

“It is understood that the barbed wire was obscured by branches and anybody cycling there should be vigilant and take extra care.

“Local officers are searching the area to identify exactly where the incident occurred and to ensure there is no further risk to the public.”

If anybody does have information they are urged to contact 101 and give reference *442666.