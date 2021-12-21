THE shortest day of the year is finally here, even though at times we felt it would never arrive.
After a cold few months of darkness, we can find solace in the fact that each day will be brighter and longer than the last.
But it’s not all bad. To celebrate the arrival of the shortest day, McDonald’s is offering their McCafé Hot Drinks for just 50p!
Whether you need a caffeine pick up, or a comforting hot chocolate, all McDonald’s hot drinks will be 50p.
But you’ll need to be quick, the deal is only available today (Tuesday, December 21).
The deal is available exclusively on the MyMcDonald’s app, which you can download here.
Through the app you’ll be able to treat yourself to a very well deserved hot drink on this cold, short December day.
If you want to treat yourself to food, breakfast will be available from 5am-11am, and McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.
Download the MyMcdonald’s app here to get your discounted hot drink.
McDonald’s branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Iberis Road
- Blackwood: High Road
- Caerphilly: Crossways Park
- Cwmbran: North Walk
- Magor: M4, junction 23A
- Newbridge: Unit 2, Newbridge Gateway
- Newport: Afon Ebbw Road, Risca
- Newport: Asda, Pencarn Way
- Newport: Coldra roundabout
- Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road
- Newport: High Street
- Newport: Lyne Road
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Pontypool: Off the A4042 at New Inn
