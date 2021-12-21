WITH the news that, from Boxing Day, sport will have to be played behind closed doors once more - here is a round-up of the current coronavirus restrictions as they stand in Wales.

Face coverings

Adults and children aged 11 and over must continue to wear face-coverings in indoor public places, with the exception of hospitality settings such as restaurants, pubs, cafes or nightclubs.

Isolating

Everyone must continue to self-isolate for 10 days if they test positive for Covid-19.

If you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive and you are aged 18 or over and not fully vaccinated, you must also self-isolate for 10 days.

Working from home

As of this week, there will now be a legal requirement to work from home unless there is a reasonable excuse not to.

Employers must allow or require employees to work from home where reasonable in order to minimise exposure to coronavirus and to stop it spreading in line with their duties to take reasonable measures.

The enforcement approach can include premises improvement and closure notices. A person who fails to comply a notice could receive a Fixed Penalty Notice of £1,000 for the first notice, rising to up to £10,000.

In relation to the requirement for individual employees to work from home, if enforcement is needed the standard Fixed Penalty Notice applies (£60, reduced to £30 if paid in 14 days). Enforcement is expected to be proportionate.

In terms of people living in Wales who work in England, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “For all those who live in Wales, Welsh law applies and this provision must be complied with regardless of whether they work in England.

"However, there is an exception to the rule if it not reasonably practicable to work from home.”

Gatherings

At Alert Level Zero, the Welsh Government says that there are no legal limits on the number of people who can meet, including in private homes, public places or at events.

Sport

Sports events in Wales will once again be played behind closed doors from Boxing Day to help control the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.

The decision comes as some football clubs have already announced Christmas matches have been postponed because of cases of Covid-19 in their squads.

A £3 million Spectator Sports Fund will be available to support clubs and sporting venues affected by the new measures.

Nightclubs

First minister Mark Drakeford confirmed last Friday that nightclubs will close, and two-metre social distancing rules will return after Boxing Day.

Shops will also have to put in extra measures to protect staff and customers, such as one-way systems and physical barriers.