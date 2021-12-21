GWENT Police has confirmed that a 75-year-old woman was taken to hospital yesterday following a crash at a Newport retail park.
The woman was taken to the Grange University Hospital as a precaution with no injuries reported.
Emergency services were at the scene of a crash at the exit of the Harlech Retail Park, on Cardiff Road, in the Maesglas area of the city, for some time last night.
The exit to the retail park by Tesco Extra was also closed.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Cardiff Road, Newport at around 5.20pm on Monday, December 20.
“Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved a car and a pedestrian.
“A 75-year-old woman was taken to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran as a precaution and no injuries were reported.”
