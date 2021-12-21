CAERPHILLY has the third highest number of new Covid-19 cases in Wales, according to figures released by Public Health Wales.
The latest daily statistics show Caerphilly had 153 new cases - which is more than a third of total new cases in Gwent.
Only Cardiff (483) and Rhonnda Cynon Taf (180) had a higher number of cases.
Gwent had 437 new cases, while 2,375 were recorded across Wales as a whole - including residents from outside of Wales.
Caerphilly also had the second highest case rate in Wales, with 84.5 cases per 100,000 people.
Newport (72.4) and Blaenau Gwent 75.9) both had case rates higher than the Welsh average of 70.3.
While there have been no new deaths in Gwent, Public Health Wales say there have been six more deaths in Wales.
The death toll for Wales now stands at 6,522.
All data is correct as of 9am on December 20.
New cases by area
- Anglesey - 57
- Blaenau Gwent - 53
- Bridgend - 112
- Caerphilly - 153
- Cardiff - 483
- Carmarthenshire - 56
- Ceredigion - 48
- Conwy - 43
- Denbighshire - 51
- Flintshire - 69
- Gwynedd - 60
- Merthyr Tydfil - 49
- Monmouthshire - 59
- Neath Port Talbot - 139
- Newport - 112
- Pembrokeshire - 49
- Powys - 62
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 180
- Swansea -150
- Torfaen - 60
- Vale of Glamorgan - 113
- Wrexham - 45
- Unknown location - 12
- Resident outside Wales – 160
