A GWENT drug dealer was part of a gang jailed for more than 25 years after they were caught supplying cocaine between South Wales and Bristol.

David Griffiths, 50, of Ladyhill Green, Newport, was sent to prison for five years and 10 months at Bristol Crown Court.

He and his fellow defendants were arrested after police seized 6kg of cocaine which had a potential street value of £600,000.

Hamse Mohamod, 37, of Somerset Terrace, Bedminster, Bristol, was jailed for six years and nine months.

Ilyas Osoble, 39, of Charfield Road, Southmead, Bristol, was sent to prison for eight years.

Faysal Hussein-Abdalla, 32, of no fixed abode, was jailed for four years and six months.

Griffiths, 50, and Mohamod pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Osoble and Hussein-Abdalla were found guilty of the same offence by a jury following a trial.

After the case, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: “Officers observed Mohamod and Osoble engaging with taxi driver Hussein-Abdalla in Easton on Thursday 18 March.

“The latter was followed then driving to Newport where he met with the fourth member of the group, as Griffiths handed him half a dozen 1kg bags filled with cocaine.

“Hussein-Abdalla was stopped by police on the M4 returning to the West Country and arrested, with the drugs being seized.

“The police investigation uncovered text messages and phone calls being made by Osoble and Mohamod following the arrest as they became increasingly concerned about why Hussein-Abdalla was delayed in dropping off the drugs.”

Detective Constable Benjamin Rix said: “This month’s sentencing hearing culminates a significant police operation targeting individuals seeking to profit from organised crime.

“Cocaine and other illegal substances cause misery to communities and we will continue to do all that we can do to disrupt criminal activity around the supply of such drugs.

“We are grateful for the Crown Prosecution Service and the judge’s help in obtaining convictions and substantial prison sentences for these offenders.”