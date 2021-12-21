WITH just a few days left until Christmas, non-physical gifts are a great option for a number of reasons.

They are ideal, for example, if you’re running out of time to make it to the shops and you don’t want to risk an online purchase not turning up in time.

Not only that, for those looking for eco-friendly present ideas it means you won’t be adding to the mountain of stuff your friends and family will inevitably receive.

Non-stuff presents also offer alternative ideas for those people who are tricky to buy for as they already seem to have it all.

Here are some of the best non-physical gift ideas you can buy to get your Christmas shopping sewn up.

Passes

For thrill seekers, tickets to Alton Towers makes a great gift. Picture: Alton Towers

A pass to local or national attractions is a great option whether you’re buying a gift for a child, a grandparent or anyone in between.

For thrill seekers, a pass to Alton Towers will give them memories that will last far longer than the toy or gadget you might otherwise have given

Click here to buy a pass to Alton Towers

If you’re looking for something less adrenalin-fuelled, a membership to the National Trust could fit the bill.

Not only will you give your loved one a whole year of discovery you will also be helping protect nature, beauty and history.

Click here for National Trust membership gift options

Tickets

Fans would go wild for the gift of Ed Sheeran tickets. Picture: PA

Watch their face light up on Christmas Day when they realise they have been given tickets to an event they will be counting down the days to get to.

It could be a favourite band, a comedy night, a trip to the theatre or event tickets to the next blockbuster film, if you know what they are into, this could be the best gift they receive this year.

Buy an Odeon myLIMITLESS ticket and they can see any films as often as they like – perfect for the movie buff who just can’t get enough of the big screen.

Click here to buy tickets at the Odeon website

For events including music, comedy, theatre, sports, art and more, take a look at Ticketmaster.

Whether they would like to spend the evening with Ed Sheeran, have a laugh with Harry Hill, be wowed by Cirque du Soleil, see Strictly Come Dancing live or something else entirely, you're sure to find the ticket of their dreams.

Click here to browse categories on the Ticketmaster website

If a night in the capital taking in a West End show would be just the ticket, head to London Theatre Direct who have all the must-see plays and musicals for you to choose from.

Click here to browse the shows on London Theatre Direct

Experiences

Why not choose an experience gift such as a hot air balloon ride. Picture: PA

Of course, there are many more experiences to choose from, simply too many to list. Luckily, Virgin Experience Days have done that for us.

Head to their website and you can select a spa day, order afternoon tea, book up an adventure, indulge in food and drink and much more besides.

Click here to browse the categories on the Virgin Experience Days website

If you know someone who just needs to get away from it all, why not book them a place to stay?

Take a look at airbnb for something a little less run of the mill than your typical hotel room.

Choose from cabin, lodges, huts and hideaways, and a whole lot more besides.

Click here to browse the airbnb website

If you'd like to treat that someone special to a relaxing trip they'll talk about for years to come, a mini cruise might make a good choice.

City Cruises have a variety of dining and sightseeing options to choose from.

Click here to see what they have to offer on the City Cruises website

If you're unsure whether somewhere is worth a visit, Tripadvisor not only let you book holiday rentals, restaurants, and things to do, you can also check out ratings based on what people who have been thought of it, giving you peace of mind for your purchase.

To find the best rated places to visit, go to the Tripadvisor website

Classes

Art courses are a great gift option for people interested in painting. Picture: PA

Whoever you're buying for, purchasing a one off class or a course for them will show you have taken an interest in their hobbies or passions and really thought about the gift you’d like to give.

Whether they would like to learn a new language, take a writing class, try their hand at painting, improve their photography or take up a musical instrument, you can find in-person or online courses to suit.

The Great Courses website has options on every topic imaginable, from Music and Fine Art to Literature and Language if you can learn about it, they have a course on it.

Click here to browse hundreds of choices on The Great Courses website

Once you have completed your Christmas shopping from the comfort of your computer screen, all that's left is to sit back and wait for the squeals of excitement as your friends and family discover their clutter-free Christmas gifts.