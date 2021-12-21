THE first of two episodes of Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off airs tonight (Tuesday, December 21).
John Torode and Gregg Wallace will present the festive special which sees previous contestants being invited back to the MasterChef kitchen.
The first episode airs tonight at 8pm on BBC One with the second episode airing on Thursday, December 23 at 9pm on the same channel.
Who is on Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2021?
The series sees previous contestants of Celebrity MasterChef return. The line-up for 2021 is as follows:
- Gemma Collins
- Joe Swash
- Joey Essex
- Neil Ruddock
- Judi Love
- Su Pollard
- Rev Richard Coles
- Oti Mabuse
- Les Dennis
- Mica Paris
Episode 1 features Oti Mabuse, reality star Joey Essex, former footballer Neil Ruddock, comedian Judi Love and actress Su Pollard as they attempt to create a festive meal from ingredients found in an advent calendar.
How to watch Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2021
Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off 2021 will air on BBC One and on iPlayer. The first episode will air tonight, December 21 at 8pm.
Episode 2 airs on Thursday, December 23 at 9pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.