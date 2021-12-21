REPORTS of asbestos waste being dumped near Chepstow have seen the council's environmental team called in to investigate.

The waste, found near St Arvan's, was brought to the attention of the council at the weekend.

Asbestos is a naturally-occurring heat-resistant material which was used in the construction of many pre-2000 buildings, until the dangers became known.

It can lead to such serious health issues as lung cancer and asbestosis, which causes permanent lung damage.

Dr Nick Bell, who alerted the council, said that he believes the waste has been in the village for some time following renovation work.

"The waste is at the back of Saint Arvans Lodge," he said.

"I believe that the material has been there for well over 10 years."

However, he stressed that the council had been working quickly since having been made aware.

"Monmouthshire County Council Environmental Health team will be looking at the scene tomorrow," he said.

"They are taking this very seriously which is a huge relief. I would not want any inference that they have failed in their duties.

"If anything, I would want them to be applauded for their quick and professional response."

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “This matter is currently being looked into by our Environmental Health department, so it would not be appropriate to comment at this time.”