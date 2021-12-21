THE UK Government's health secretary has hit out at people who have chosen to not be vaccinated against Covid-19. Sajid Javid has said unvaccinated patients “take up hospital beds” that could be used for patients in need.

He criticised those who are eligible for a jab but have decided not to take up the offer, saying they are having a “damaging impact” on others.

According to Javid, 10% of the eligible population still have not received their jabs. This is more than five million people.

He also added that 9 out 10 of those needing the most care in the hospital are unvaccinated.

Speaking on Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News, he said: “I just cannot emphasise enough the impact that they are having on the rest of society.

“They must really think about the damage they are doing to society by… they take up hospital beds that could have been used for someone with maybe a heart problem, or maybe someone who is waiting for elective surgery.

“But instead of protecting themselves and protecting the community, they choose not to get vaccinated.

The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/XhspoyTG79



On Saturday 18 December, 90,418 new cases and 125 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK. pic.twitter.com/IEvpXAGanx — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 18, 2021

“They are really having a damaging impact and I just can’t stress enough, please do come forward and get vaccinated.”

According to Press Association, figures based on data from the UK’s health agencies for vaccinations delivered up to December 5, showed that of the 57.5 million people in the UK aged 12 and over and therefore eligible for a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 51.1 million had received one jab (89%) while 6.4 million (11%) had not.

Across the four UK nations as of that date, Scotland had the lowest proportion of eligible people still unvaccinated (9%), followed by Wales (10%), England (11%) and Northern Ireland (14%).

Some people are unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons, such as those with severe allergies to all currently available jabs and can apply for a medical exemption.

This comes as the Government hopes all adults will have had their booster vaccine by the new year. This deadline has been brought forward a month due to the rising number of cases of the Omicron Variant.

For more information on the Covid vaccines, visit the NHS website.