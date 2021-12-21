AN ALLEGED terrorist has denied murdering MP Sir David Amess.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has also pleaded not guilty to preparing acts of terrorism.
He appeared at the Old Bailey this lunchtime where he entered his pleas.
Sir David died from stab wounds following an alleged incident during a constituency surgery held at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex back on October 15, 2021.
Ali is alleged to have stabbed the MP multiple times after traveling to the church from his home in Kentish Town, north London.
Before the killing, Ali allegedly engaged in reconnaissance of locations of targets to attack, including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament.
He also made an internet search relating to targets, it is claimed.
Previously, a provisional trial date had been set at the Old Bailey for March 7, 2022.
Following discussions with prosecutor Tom Little QC and defence barrister Tracy Ayling QC, Mr Justice Sweeney agreed to put the trial back to March 21.
Following the half-hour hearing, the defendant was remanded into custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.