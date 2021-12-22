NEWBRIDGE’S Alex Horton will hunt World Cup glory next month after getting the call from England Under-19s.

The 17-year-old Glamorgan wicket-keeper has been named in the 15-strong squad for the tournament in the Caribbean.

Horton impressed for England against the West Indies last summer and recently toured Sri Lanka with the Young Lions.

He played in three of five one-day encounters in Colombo, scoring an important 36 to help the tourists win the final fixture.

Now Horton will aim to help England, Plate winners in the 2020 tournament, shine in Group A against Bangladesh, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

"We’re absolutely delighted to see Alex selected in the U19 World Cup,” said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace, himself a former wicket-keeper at Sophia Gardens.

"He worked extremely hard on his game this year and is starting to reap the rewards and there’s no reason why he can’t push for a place in the Glamorgan first team next season.

"It’s up to the club now to produce more high quality cricketers like Alex who will challenge for a place in the Glamorgan side and hopefully England honours."

Hampshire’s Tom Prest will skipper the squad with Jacob Bethell of Warwickshire vice-captain.

England get under way against Bangladesh on Sunday, January 16, face Canada the following Tuesday and the UAE on the Thursday, with the top two progressing to the Super League.

Head coach Richard Dawson said: "It's always a hugely exciting moment for any young cricketer to be selected in a representative age-group squad, especially so when it's for a World Cup.

"We're really looking forward to getting out there and testing ourselves against the best young players in the world, and continuing our development as a side and as individuals."

England U19: Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire), Sonny Baker (Somerset), Nathan Barnwell (Surrey), George Bell (Lancashire), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire, vice-captain), Josh Boyden (Lancashire), James Coles (Sussex), Alex Horton (Glamorgan), Will Luxton (Yorkshire), Tom Prest (Hampshire, captain), James Rew (Somerset), James Sales (Northamptonshire), Fateh Singh (Nottinghamshire), George Thomas (Somerset)

Travelling reserves: Josh Baker (Worcestershire), Ben Cliff (Yorkshire)