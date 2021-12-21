POLICE are searching for a missing man who may be in Newport.
Ian Willetts last seen in Hereford on Saturday in Widemarsh Common, Hereford, at 7.30pm.
Mr Willetts could also be in Newport, Bristol or Cardiff.
In a statement police said: "We're very concerned for Ian's welfare so if you've seen him please call 999."
