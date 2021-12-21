A 73-YEAR-MAN was taken to hospital as a precaution after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian Newport on Friday night.
Gwent Police were called to the incident on Bridge Street at around 7.05pm.
The man was taken to University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff as a precaution, however police have confirmed that no injuries were sustained as a result of the crash.
READ MORE:
- Woman taken to hospital following Newport retail park crash.
- Covid cases in Caerphilly high, according to Public Health Wales data.
- Drugs gangs supplying cocaine between Newport and Bristol jailed for 25 years.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Bridge Street, Newport at around 7.05pm on Friday, December 17.
“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management and the collision involved a car and a pedestrian.
“A 73-year-old man was taken to the University of Wales Hospital, Cardiff, as a precaution and no injuries were sustained in the collision.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.