A Caerphilly man has been handed a suspended jail sentence after two women were assaulted in a Cardiff park.
Neil Silcox has been convicted of two counts of common assault, two counts of criminal damage, possession of a knife in a public place, and using threatening or abusive language with the intent of causing alarm or distress.
The 43-year-old, of Graig Terrace in Senghenydd, Caerphilly County Borough, pleaded guilty to the charges at Cardiff Magistrates Court last Monday (December 13).
All six charges relate to an incident at Roath Park, Cardiff, on August 14, 2021.
The court heard that Silcox assaulted two women.
He was also found to have caused damage to three tyres on a car belonging to one of the victims, with the damage being found to be to the cost of £155, and for the damage of a pair of sunglasses belonging to the other victim.
Magistrates also heard that Silcox was in possession of a black and silver Stanley knife without good reason or lawful authority in a public place.
Silcox’s guilty pleas were taken into account when the sentence was issued, with a six week concurrent prison sentence suspended for 12 months.
The court heard that the incident was a “prolonged attack on a vulnerable victim where children were present.”
Along with the suspended sentence, a restraining order has been issued, preventing Silcox from making any contact with one of his victims.
He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation, a £128 surcharge to fund victim services, and costs of £85.
