A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MATTHEW JAMES DESMOND, 24, of Ty Rosser Gwyn, Varteg, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Hereford Street, Newport, on May 18.

He was ordered to pay £319 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

GARETH JASONS, 42, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted stealing a handbag in Newport worth £45 on November 3 and failing to surrender on November 19.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Drugs gangs supplying cocaine between Newport and Bristol jailed for 25 years

SEAN CHRISTOPHER PHILLIPS, 45, of Park View, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £519 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting a police officer and public disorder on September 12.

TIMOTHY LUKE FIELD, 55, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Queensway on November 16 and failing to surrender on December 3.

READ MORE: School secretary to pay back £22k she stole – or face 12 months in jail

SIAN MARIE JONES, aged 34, of Brynwern, Pontypool, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted having a knife in public and possessing amphetamine on September 29.

She was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

MARK LLEWELLYN JONES, 34, of Bulmore Road, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for three months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Station Road, Cwmbran, on October 4.

He was ordered to pay £319 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

LLOYD THOMAS, 23, of Sword Hill, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £339 in costs, a fine and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Station Terrace on September 4.

CHRISTOPHER WESTACOTT, 32, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted possessing amphetamine on October 28.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

JULIA WATKINS, 31, of Bevan Crescent, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.