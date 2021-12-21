A MAN, charged with murdering 18-year-old Lily Sullivan, appeared in court this morning.
Lily Sullivan's body was found at Pembroke Mill Pond on the morning of December 17.
Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on December 21, charged with Lily's murder.
No formal plea has yet been entered by Haines.
Prosecuting solicitor Michael Cray said CCTV footage showed Haines and Lily Sullivan chatting in the town's Paddles nightclub, but leaving seperately.
The case was adjourned to be heard at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, December 23, with presiding magistrate David Ellis remanding Haines in custody until the hearing.
