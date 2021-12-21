A MAN has been charged with driving a tractor through Newport while using a phone.
Oliver Morgan, 20, of Phoenix Way, Penallta, plead not guilty to the charges.
He is accused of driving a Claas tractor on the A48 Coedkernew through Newport while using a handheld mobile phone on March 8.
Mr Morgan appeared in Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on December 17 to deny the charges.
A trail date has been set for 2pm on February 15, 2022.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.