A MAN has been charged with driving a tractor through Newport while using a phone.

Oliver Morgan, 20, of Phoenix Way, Penallta, plead not guilty to the charges.

He is accused of driving a Claas tractor on the A48 Coedkernew through Newport while using a handheld mobile phone on March 8.

Mr Morgan appeared in Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on December 17 to deny the charges.

A trail date has been set for 2pm on February 15, 2022.