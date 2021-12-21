A BAR popular with supporters of Newport County AFC is up for sale.

Bar Amber – the Clarence Place venue best known as the supporters bar for fans of Newport County has recently been brought to market.

Recently, it is believed that the supporter-run bar has been closed, and its future was a little unclear, with no updates made on the bar’s social media pages for some time.

But now, its future appears a little more clear, with the freehold for the venue up for grabs, at a fixed asking price of £220,000.

This includes the ground floor bar area, and the upstairs accommodation, which is currently designed in a HMO format, complete with seven bedrooms.

The property has been brought to market by Sidney Phillips, and you can find out just what’s on offer below.

What’s on tap?





There are two distinct aspects of this property – the bar area, and the upstairs accommodation.

On the ground floor is the main bar area – which has long been a popular watering hole for fans of County.

There is a central bar area, and the split level room is also home to a DJ booth, and a games area – complete with pool table and space for darts.

The main bar area (Credit: Sidney Phillips)

It is estimated that there is seating for around 60 customers, though according to the selling agent, there is scope for 100 customers relative to the size of the room.

There are also bathrooms to the rear, and a basement beer cellar.

Upstairs is where there once was owners' accommodation, though this was most recently used as multiple occupancy housing.

As a result, there are currently seven bedrooms over the two storeys, along with two kitchens, two bathrooms, and a three cubicle shower room.

Inside Bar Amber (Credit: Sidney Phillips)

The rear of the property also features a paved beer garden.

While the future of the bar is up in the air, it will forever hold a place in the history of Newport County.

The club’s recent ups and downs have been celebrated and commiserated at the bar – with the 2019 play-off semi-final success standing out in particular.

Currently, the property is listed online at Rightmove courtesy of Sidney Phillips Limited.

It can be viewed online here.

Alternatively, the selling agent can be contacted on 01981 250333.