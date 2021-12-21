IFAN Phillips has thanked all those who have supported him after a road traffic collision ended his rugby career earlier this month.

The Ospreys player, from Crymych, has revealed he had a leg amputated after the incident involving two motorcycles in Swansea on 5 December.

The 25-year-old says he is hoping to get a prosthetic leg and and is determined to remain "active" in an inspiring message on social media.

Whilst receiving treatment at Morriston Hospital, nearly £60,000 has been raised on a crowdfunding page set up to support his rehabilitation.

Phillips, the son of former Neath and Wales hooker Kevin Phillips, played 40 games for Ospreys and trained with the Wales squad last summer.

"Now that I'm home from hospital and spirits are high, I'd like to say a few words," the former Wales Under 20s international wrote on Instagram.

"Firstly, I'd like to thank everyone for your support over the last few days. It honestly means so much to me and my family.

"The generosity of the public and the rugby community has been truly overwhelming and I cannot thank you guys enough for your kind donations, messages and much more.

"My heartfelt thanks go to all who assisted at the scene of the accident, to the emergency services and to all staff at Morriston Hospital. You have all been brilliant.

"On the 5th of December I was rushed into hospital because of a motorbike accident.

"I went into theatre arrival but following ongoing surgery it was not possible to save my leg. As a result I had to have an above the knee amputation.

"Your kind donations will all be going towards my rehabilitation and hopefully getting a prosthetic leg which will enable me to experience new opportunities.

"Those who know me well will know how active I am as an individual and I WILL continue to be so.

"All your donations are greatly appreciated so thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"As I continue to get stronger I hopefully will be able to catch up with everyone at sometime, but for the next few weeks I would appreciate some quiet time with family and close friends.

"Diolch o galon bawb am eich negeseuon a'ch cyfraniadau hael. Dwi'n gwerth fawrogi'r cyfan yn fawr iawn."

