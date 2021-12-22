THE family of a man who went missing near Abergavenny earlier this month have thanked the community for their help finding him.

James Huw Morgan, known as Huw, was reported missing after going walking on the Little Skirrid hill on Friday, December 10, but was found the following day.

Mr Morgan, 69, was taken to hospital for further treatment, and his family have said he is now “recovering well”.

Members of the community, along with Gwent Police, other emergency services and Longtown Mountain Rescue team searched for Mr Morgan on December 10 and the following day.

Mary Morgan, Mr Morgan’s wife, said: “On behalf of all my family we want to say a massive thank you to everyone who was involved in any way in the long search to successfully find Huw hidden on the Little Skirrid.

“It truly demonstrated the most wonderful community spirit we have in Abergavenny and the professionalism of the support services.

“The police, mountain rescue services, ambulance and fire services were brilliant and we are greatly indebted to them. So many people from Abergavenny and surrounding area volunteered to help look for Huw, we are so thankful and humbled by the amazing community response and the strength of support shown by so many people.

“Special thanks goes to Abergavenny Baptist Church for co-ordinating some of the searches and organising refreshments. Thanks too to Sugar Loaf catering, Morrisons and Tesco for their support for the great amount of refreshments served to those involved.

“It’s wonderful there was such an amazing outcome and we can all rejoice that Huw was found and is recovering well. Many thanks to everyone involved in any way.”

Inspector Hannah Lawton, who co-ordinated the emergency service response to the search, said: “We would like to thank all those involved in supporting us to find Huw.

“It was phenomenal to see the great partnership working between emergency services, the amazing mountain rescue teams, the local community, Abergavenny Baptist Church and local businesses in the search for Huw.

“Supporting and protecting our community will always be the centre of everything we do and it was incredible to be able provide the Morgan family with the best news when Huw was found safe and well.

“We saw great community spirit with the public coming out in force to help. It is a real testament to the community in Abergavenny.”