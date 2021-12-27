HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding over the past week.

The following cases are for the week from December 14-21.

Shane Jeremiah

Jeremiah was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 14.

The 32-year-old, of Ferneycross, Caldicot, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of the B4293 at Llanishen.

He was fined £116 for the offence, which occurred on June 4, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Victoria Thomas

Thomas was fined more than £100 at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 14.

The 31-year-old, of The Old Carpenter’s Shop, Pandy, was clocked travelling at more than 70mph on the M4 near Chippenham.

She was fined £120 for the offence, which occurred on May 16, 2021.

She was also ordered to cover costs of £110 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

David Viney

Viney was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 14.

The 59-year-old, of Tredegar Drive, Undy, was clocked travelling at 24mph on a 20mph section of Green Lane in Caldicot.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on April 22, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £85 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Neil Thomas

Thomas was fined £100 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 20.

The 56-year-old, of Highfield Crescent, Abergavenny, was clocked travelling at 39mph on a 30mph section of the A40 at Glangrwyney.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on July 15, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Gavin Somers

Somers was fined more than £400 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 20.

The 35-year-old, of Park Street, Abergavenny, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 20mph section of Stockton Way in Tredegar.

He was fined £440 for the offence, which occurred on June 16, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £44.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.