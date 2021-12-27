HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding over the past week.
The following cases are for the week from December 14-21.
Shane Jeremiah
Jeremiah was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 14.
The 32-year-old, of Ferneycross, Caldicot, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of the B4293 at Llanishen.
He was fined £116 for the offence, which occurred on June 4, 2021.
He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Victoria Thomas
Thomas was fined more than £100 at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 14.
The 31-year-old, of The Old Carpenter’s Shop, Pandy, was clocked travelling at more than 70mph on the M4 near Chippenham.
She was fined £120 for the offence, which occurred on May 16, 2021.
She was also ordered to cover costs of £110 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with six points.
David Viney
Viney was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 14.
The 59-year-old, of Tredegar Drive, Undy, was clocked travelling at 24mph on a 20mph section of Green Lane in Caldicot.
He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on April 22, 2021.
He was also ordered to cover costs of £85 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Neil Thomas
Thomas was fined £100 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 20.
The 56-year-old, of Highfield Crescent, Abergavenny, was clocked travelling at 39mph on a 30mph section of the A40 at Glangrwyney.
He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on July 15, 2021.
He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Gavin Somers
Somers was fined more than £400 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 20.
The 35-year-old, of Park Street, Abergavenny, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 20mph section of Stockton Way in Tredegar.
He was fined £440 for the offence, which occurred on June 16, 2021.
He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £44.
His driving record was endorsed with five points.
