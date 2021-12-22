THE Welsh Government has announced £5.25 million in funding to support theatres, museums and the arts through the winter.

This comes just a day after £3 million was made available to sports clubs after they were told fans could no longer attend matches, and as Mark Drakeford is to set out any further changes to Covid restrictions.

Deputy minister for arts and sport, Dawn Bowden, said that this funding is to support Wales' arts organisations, museums, libraries and independent cinemas that are in genuine difficulty – either at risk of closure or of jobs being lost – as a “direct result of the ongoing impact of Covid-19”, unless further support is provided.

This funding is in addition to the £60 million fund to assist businesses affected by the new restrictions, announced by first minister Mark Drakeford last week.

The fund will cover the period from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Applications open for applications on Wednesday, January 12, and must be completed online before 5pm on Wednesday, January 26.

“Despite commendable innovation and resilience, the people and organisations which make our cultural sector so vibrant and economically stable have been severely impacted by the pandemic,” said Ms Bowden.

“The Welsh Government has made substantial support available to ensure venues avoided permanent closure. I’m pleased the support we’ve made available has had a very positive impact on the sector, but we know the sector continues to face new pressures, which is why we’re making this additional funding available.

“While many organisations are affected by Covid-19, it’s important funds are given to those in the most urgent need.

“This fund is about survival, it is about not compensating for temporarily reduced profits. We’d therefore ask you to think carefully about whether you need to make an application to this fund.”

Chairman of the Arts Council of Wales, Phil George, said: “Through this fund, the Arts Council will continue to provide essential support to ensure the viability and survival of cultural organisations across Wales who are facing a period of serious financial challenge.

“Working alongside colleagues in Welsh Government, we are determined to ensure that arts and cultural organisations who play a key role in the wellbeing of communities across Wales will be able to bring solace, delight and vision as we struggle with the pandemic and as we recover and rebuild.”