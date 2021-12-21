THE NUMBER of Omicron variant cases in Gwent has risen by more than 40 per cent in 24 hours.
25 cases of the new variant have been confirmed in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region by Public Health Wales, taking the total to 83.
Across Wales, a further 204 cases of the variant were confirmed this afternoon (Tuesday) – a 47 per cent rise in cases in one day – meaning there have been a total of 640 Omicron Covid cases across the country.
Swansea Bay health board region saw the highest rise in new cases (55), although Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan has the highest number of cases in total (148).
Every health board region in Wales has recorded cases of Omicron variant, with Powys (23) recording the fewest.
Dr Meng Khaw, national director for health protection and screening services for Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is today confirming 204 new cases of Omicron variant in Wales, bringing us to a total of 640 cases.
“As we have indicated previously, a rapid increase over the coming days and weeks is expected.”
Here's how many cases have been recorded in each health board region, with the number of new cases in brackets.
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board: 148 (46 new)
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board: 86 (19 new)
Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board: 129 (43 new)
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board: 83 (25 new)
Swansea Bay University Health Board: 139 (55 new)
Hywel Dda University Health Board: 31(9 new)
Powys Teaching Health Board: 23 (7 new)
Total: 640 (240 new)
